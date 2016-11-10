Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220946
- Date Died
- August 7, 2011
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Kimberly Glenn
2256 Maplewood RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Everett Arnold Bell
17311 Stockbridge AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Text2016 EST 220946—Estate of Everett Arnold Bell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Davis, atty.
