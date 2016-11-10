Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220946
Date Died
August 7, 2011
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Kimberly Glenn
2256 Maplewood Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Emanuel Davis
Robert E. Davis, Inc.
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Everett Arnold Bell
17311 Stockbridge Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Sunday, August 7, 2011

Text

2016 EST 220946—Estate of Everett Arnold Bell. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Davis, atty.
