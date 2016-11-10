Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220948
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Laura C. Barnard
23300 South Woodland RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St, Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Corinne D. Coen
27090 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 220948—Estate of Corinne D. Coen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. D. Summers, atty.
