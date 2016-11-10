Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220948
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Laura C. Barnard
23300 South Woodland Road
Shaker Heights OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Linda DelaCourt Summers
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St, Ste 1100
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Corinne D. Coen
27090 Cedar Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220948—Estate of Corinne D. Coen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. D. Summers, atty.
