Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, November 10, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220949
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 13, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Michael Mallos
5015 East 71st StreetCuyahoga Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
James Mallos
5105 East 71st StreetCuyahoga Heights OH 44125-0416
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2016 EST 220949—Estate of Michael Mallos. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
