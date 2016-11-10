Date Filed Thursday, November 10, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220949 Date Died September 30, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 13, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 220949—Estate of Michael Mallos. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.