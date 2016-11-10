Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, November 10, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220949
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael Mallos
5015 East 71st Street
Cuyahoga Heights OH 44125

Applicant

James Mallos
5105 East 71st Street
Cuyahoga Heights OH 44125-0416
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2016 EST 220949—Estate of Michael Mallos. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
