Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220952
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
August 14, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Deborah E. Perkins
30649 South Wooodland Road
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Henry Holt
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118

Decedent

Florine Perkins
18717 Waterbury Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2016 EST 220952—Estate of Florine Perkins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. H. Holt, atty.
