Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220952
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Deborah E. Perkins
30649 South Wooodland RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118
Decedent
Florine Perkins
18717 Waterbury AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2016 EST 220952—Estate of Florine Perkins. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. D. H. Holt, atty.
