Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220958
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Kim F. White
463 East 123
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Stefan Goard
9014 Columbia Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Stefan Z. White
463 East 123
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2016 GRD 220958—Re: Stefan Z. White. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 2:00 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 