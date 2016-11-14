Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220960
- Date Died
- January 31, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Charles L. Zullo
4601 West 157th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Decedent
Rowena Alberta Kuehnel
12793 Patricia DriveNorth Royalton OH 44113
Date Died :Sunday, January 31, 2016
Text2016 EST 220960—Estate of Rowena Alberta Kuehnel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
