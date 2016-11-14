Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220960
Date Died
January 31, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Charles L. Zullo
4601 West 157th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Decedent

Rowena Alberta Kuehnel
12793 Patricia Drive
North Royalton OH 44113

Date Died :Sunday, January 31, 2016

Text

2016 EST 220960—Estate of Rowena Alberta Kuehnel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
