Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220960 Date Died January 31, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 12, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 220960—Estate of Rowena Alberta Kuehnel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.