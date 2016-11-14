Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220962
- Date Died
- October 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Patricia Rothacker
10615 Shale AvenueCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
Marcellino Colamaio
1445 Eastwood Ave.Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959
Date Died :Tuesday, October 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 220962—Estate of Marcellino Colamaio. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
About your information and the public record.