Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220964
- Date Died
- September 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Maureen Slivers
910 Joyce RoadCleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Decedent
James C. Plunkett
1585 Mallard DriveMayfield Heights OH 44124-1959
Date Died :Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Fiduciary
Maureen Slivers
910 Joyce RoadMayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040
Text2016 EST 220964—Estate of James C. Plunkett. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
About your information and the public record.