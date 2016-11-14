Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220964
Date Died
September 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Maureen Slivers
910 Joyce Road
Cleveland OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Decedent

James C. Plunkett
1585 Mallard Drive
Mayfield Heights OH 44124-1959

Fiduciary

Maureen Slivers
910 Joyce Road
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Francis Eric Jochum
F. Eric Jochum, Attorney at Law
7107 Wilson Mills Road
Gates Mills OH 44040

Text

2016 EST 220964—Estate of James C. Plunkett. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. F. E. Jochum, atty.
