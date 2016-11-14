Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220971
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Dec 15, 2016 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Laurentiu Birsan
26102 Defoe Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen W. Wolf
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070

Ward

Daniel B. Birsan
26102 Defoe Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Natural Mother

Georgeta Birsan
26102 Defoe Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Text

2016 GRD 220971—Re: Daniel B. Birsan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 