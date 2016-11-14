Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220971
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGDec 15, 2016 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Laurentiu Birsan
26102 Defoe DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Stephen Wolf, LLC
26777 Lorain Rd, Ste 709
North Olmsted OH 44070
Ward
Daniel B. Birsan
26102 Defoe DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Natural Mother
Georgeta Birsan
26102 Defoe DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Text2016 GRD 220971—Re: Daniel B. Birsan. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Dec. 15, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. S. W. Wolf, atty.
About your information and the public record.