Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220974
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Darral E. Gaffney
3610 Silsby Rd.
University Hts. OH 44118

Decedent

Willie Mae Anderson
24878 Booker Ave.
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Fiduciary

Darral E. Gaffney
3610 Silsby Rd.
University Hts. OH 44118

Text

2016 EST 220974—Estate of Willie Mae Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
