Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220974
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Darral E. Gaffney
3610 Silsby Rd.University Hts. OH 44118
Decedent
Willie Mae Anderson
24878 Booker Ave.Oakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Fiduciary
Darral E. Gaffney
3610 Silsby Rd.University Hts. OH 44118
Text2016 EST 220974—Estate of Willie Mae Anderson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
