Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220976
Date Died
July 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Ann Nash
12757 Cedar Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44106

Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016

Applicant

Harry C. Nash
12757 Cedar Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael Drain Jr.
Self
147 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2016 EST 220976—Estate of Ann Nash. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Drain, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 