Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220976
- Date Died
- July 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Ann Nash
12757 Cedar Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44106
Date Died :Friday, July 1, 2016
Applicant
Harry C. Nash
12757 Cedar Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Self
147 Bell Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2016 EST 220976—Estate of Ann Nash. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. M. Drain, Jr., atty.
