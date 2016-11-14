Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220977 Date Died September 10, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 6, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220977—Estate of Gertrude M. Tosi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. R. T. McLaughlin, atty.