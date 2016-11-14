Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220977
Date Died
September 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 6, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Gertrude M. Tosi
347 Wallace Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Saturday, September 10, 2016

Applicant

Gino M. Tosi
31 Glen Oaks Lane
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Russell Thomas McLaughlin
O'Toole, McLaughlin, Dooley & Pecora Co.
5455 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield Village OH 44054

Text

2016 EST 220977—Estate of Gertrude M. Tosi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. R. T. McLaughlin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 