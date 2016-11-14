Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220977
- Date Died
- September 10, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 6, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Gertrude M. Tosi
347 Wallace DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Saturday, September 10, 2016
Applicant
Gino M. Tosi
31 Glen Oaks LaneBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
O'Toole, McLaughlin, Dooley & Pecora Co.
5455 Detroit Rd.
Sheffield Village OH 44054
Text2016 EST 220977—Estate of Gertrude M. Tosi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. R. T. McLaughlin, atty.
