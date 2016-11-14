Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220978
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Billy Thomas Frazier
3515 West 152nd St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Ward

Gabriel Gomes De Almeida
3515 West 152nd St.
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2016 GRD 220978—Re: Gabriel Gomes De Almeida. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
