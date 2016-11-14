Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD220978 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 17, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2016 GRD 220978—Re: Gabriel Gomes De Almeida. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.