Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220978
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 17, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Billy Thomas Frazier
3515 West 152nd St.Cleveland OH 44111
Ward
Gabriel Gomes De Almeida
3515 West 152nd St.Cleveland OH 44111
Text2016 GRD 220978—Re: Gabriel Gomes De Almeida. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.