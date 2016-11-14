Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220980 Date Died September 30, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 4, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220980—Estate of Bonnie R. Mickey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.