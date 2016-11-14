Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220980
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 4, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Bonnie R. Mickey
14594 Greystone DriveBrookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
Peggy S. Willis
35205 Oxford CourtNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2016 EST 220980—Estate of Bonnie R. Mickey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
