Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220980
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Bonnie R. Mickey
14594 Greystone Drive
Brookpark OH 44142

Applicant

Peggy S. Willis
35205 Oxford Court
North Ridgeville OH 44039
Applicant's Attorney
Neal Michael Jamison
Neal M Jamison, Co. LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017

Text

2016 EST 220980—Estate of Bonnie R. Mickey. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. N. M. Jamison, atty.
