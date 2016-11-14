Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220981
Date Died
September 5, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Daniel J. O'toole
12540 Edgewater Drive, #1711
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Monday, September 5, 2016

Applicant

Paul J. O'toole
8975 Riverwood Way
Kirtland OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Ziccarelli
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2016 EST 220981—Estate of Daniel J. O'Toole. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 