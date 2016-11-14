Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220981
- Date Died
- September 5, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 17, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Daniel J. O'toole
12540 Edgewater Drive, #1711Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Monday, September 5, 2016
Applicant
Paul J. O'toole
8975 Riverwood WayKirtland OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
8754 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060
Text2016 EST 220981—Estate of Daniel J. O'Toole. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.
About your information and the public record.