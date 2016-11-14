Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220981 Date Died September 5, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 17, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 220981—Estate of Daniel J. O'Toole. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. M. A. Ziccarelli, atty.