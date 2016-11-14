Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220982
Date Died
May 13, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Applicant

Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga Court
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Decedent

Stanley Goldhamer
1 Saratoga Court
Beachwood OH 44122-1381

Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga Court
Beachwood OH 44122

Fiduciary

Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga Court
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Emanuel Spitz
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901

Text

2016 EST 220982—Estate of Stanley Goldhamer. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
