Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220982
- Date Died
- May 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga CourtBeachwood OH 44122-1381
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Decedent
Stanley Goldhamer
1 Saratoga CourtBeachwood OH 44122-1381
Date Died :Friday, May 13, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga CourtBeachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Maureve Goldhamer
1 Saratoga CourtBeachwood OH 44122-1381
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1901
Text2016 EST 220982—Estate of Stanley Goldhamer. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. J. E. Spitz, atty.
