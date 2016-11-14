Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD220984
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Debra Kistemaker Piot
1413 Salinas PlaceSanta Barbara CA 93103
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Ward
Clarence J. Kistemaker
6836 Tobik TrailParma OH 44130-7470
Text2016 GRD 220984—Re: Clarence J. Kistemaker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
About your information and the public record.