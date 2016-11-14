Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD220984
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Debra Kistemaker Piot
1413 Salinas Place
Santa Barbara CA 93103
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Ward

Clarence J. Kistemaker
6836 Tobik Trail
Parma OH 44130-7470

Text

2016 GRD 220984—Re: Clarence J. Kistemaker. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 