Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220985
- Date Died
- August 10, 2010
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Robert Young
4480 Brookton Dr.Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Applicant
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2016 EST 220985—Estate of Robert Young. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
