Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220985
Date Died
August 10, 2010
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Robert Young
4480 Brookton Dr.
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128

Date Died :Tuesday, August 10, 2010

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Sarah Lynne Lukwinski-Shemo
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
29425 Chagrin Blvd. Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 220985—Estate of Robert Young. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. S. L. Lukwinski-Shemo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 