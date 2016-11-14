Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220986
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
July 16, 2015
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Ned Chapman
4202 W. 21st
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John Edward Mayer
6000 Freedom Square Drive
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Dianne Y. Van Niel
1517 Granby Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2016 EST 220986—Estate of Dianne Y. Van Niel. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. E. Mayer, atty.
