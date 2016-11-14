Date Filed Monday, November 14, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220986 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died July 16, 2015 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 220986—Estate of Dianne Y. Van Niel. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. J. E. Mayer, atty.