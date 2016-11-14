Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220987
Date Died
October 12, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Beverly Jean Taylor
2221 North Ave.
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Applicant

Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Iwona Johnson
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708

Text

2016 EST 220987—Estate of Beverly Jean Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
