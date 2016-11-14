Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220987
- Date Died
- October 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Beverly Jean Taylor
2221 North Ave.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Applicant
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood DriveCleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Nelli Johnson
1546 Oakwood Drive
Cleveland Heights OH 44121-1708
Text2016 EST 220987—Estate of Beverly Jean Taylor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. N. I. Johnson, atty.
