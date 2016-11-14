Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220990
- Date Died
- June 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Hilton Bradley
13413 Saybrook AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44105-6440
Applicant
Mamie Jean Bradley
13413 Saybrook AvenueGarfield Heights OH 44105-6440
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Commissioner
David L. Rowthorn
Text2016 EST 220990—Estate of Hilton Bradley Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
