Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220990
Date Died
June 8, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Hilton Bradley
13413 Saybrook Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44105-6440

Applicant

Mamie Jean Bradley
13413 Saybrook Avenue
Garfield Heights OH 44105-6440
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Commissioner

David L. Rowthorn

Text

2016 EST 220990—Estate of Hilton Bradley Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
