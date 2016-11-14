Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220992
Date Died
September 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Sanford Halpert
2112 Acacia Park Drive #501
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Applicant

Jeffrey Halpert
3150 Willow Lane
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Fiduciary

Jeffrey Halpert
3150 Willow Lane
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Arthur Goldsmith
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448

Text

2016 EST 220992—Estate of Sanford Halpert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 