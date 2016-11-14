Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220992
- Date Died
- September 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Sanford Halpert
2112 Acacia Park Drive #501Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant
Jeffrey Halpert
3150 Willow LaneBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Fiduciary
Jeffrey Halpert
3150 Willow LaneBeachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Ulmer & Berne LLP
1660 W 2nd St #1100
Cleveland OH 44113-1448
Text2016 EST 220992—Estate of Sanford Halpert. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Goldsmith, atty.
