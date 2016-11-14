Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, November 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220995
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Agnes R. Schmotzer
3623 Rocky River DriveCleveland OH 44111
Applicant
Daniel Allan Schmotzer
144 Lakewood DriveAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 220995—Estate of Agnes R. Schmotzer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
