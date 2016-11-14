Probate

Date Filed
Monday, November 14, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220995
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Agnes R. Schmotzer
3623 Rocky River Drive
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Applicant

Daniel Allan Schmotzer
144 Lakewood Drive
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Daniel Allan Schmotzer
144 Lakewood Drive
Avon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Paul Consolo
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 220995—Estate of Agnes R. Schmotzer. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Consolo, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 