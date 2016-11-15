Date Filed Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST220999 Date Died October 25, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 4, 2017 9:45 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2016 EST 220999—Estate of Joseph E. Mis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.