Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST220999
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 9:45 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Joseph E. Mis
5718 Fleet Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Applicant

James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Komorowski
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 EST 220999—Estate of Joseph E. Mis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
