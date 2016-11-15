Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST220999
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJan 4, 2017 9:45 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Joseph E. Mis
5718 Fleet Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Applicant
James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st StreetCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 EST 220999—Estate of Joseph E. Mis. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 9:45 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
