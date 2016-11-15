Date Filed Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221001 Date Died August 15, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221001—Estate of Calvin O. White. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. F. Slavin, atty.