Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221001
- Date Died
- August 15, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Kathleen Seals
26463 Solon Rd #403Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
26727 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Calvin O. White
639 E. 124th St.Cleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016
Text2016 EST 221001—Estate of Calvin O. White. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. F. Slavin, atty.
About your information and the public record.