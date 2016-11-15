Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221001
Date Died
August 15, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Kathleen Seals
26463 Solon Rd #403
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Foster Slavin
26727 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Calvin O. White
639 E. 124th St.
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221001—Estate of Calvin O. White. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. F. Slavin, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 