Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221006
Date Died
October 15, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Lucinda A. Magner
22915 Fuller Road
Brandenton FL 34211
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Scott Kalish
Scott Kalish Co LLC
1468 W 9th St
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Keina Lea Magner
17119 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221006—Estate of Keina Lea Magner. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Kalish, atty.
