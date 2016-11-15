Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221006
- Date Died
- October 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Lucinda A. Magner
22915 Fuller RoadBrandenton FL 34211
Applicant's Attorney
Scott Kalish Co LLC
1468 W 9th St
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Keina Lea Magner
17119 Lorain RoadCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Saturday, October 15, 2016
Text2016 EST 221006—Estate of Keina Lea Magner. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Kalish, atty.
