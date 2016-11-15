Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221007
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Francis J. Kerka
3218 West 46th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Judith M. Salmon
22390 Blossom
Rocky River OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
James Jean White
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525

Fiduciary

Judith M. Salmon
22390 Blossom
Rocky River OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Jean White
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525

Text

2016 EST 221007—Estate of Francis J. Kerka. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. White, atty.
