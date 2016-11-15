Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221007
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Francis J. Kerka
3218 West 46th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Applicant
Judith M. Salmon
22390 BlossomRocky River OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525
Fiduciary
Judith M. Salmon
22390 BlossomRocky River OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Self employed
480 Woodbine Circle
Mayfield Village OH 44143-1525
Text2016 EST 221007—Estate of Francis J. Kerka. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. White, atty.
About your information and the public record.