Date Filed Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221009 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died June 18, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221009—Estate of Geraldean Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. Horton, atty.