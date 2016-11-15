Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221009
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
June 18, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Debbie K. Horton
P.o. Box 39261
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Debbie Kay Horton
Debbie K. Horton, Esq.
P.O. Box 39261
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Geraldean Jones
1257 E. 134th St.
E Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221009—Estate of Geraldean Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. Horton, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 