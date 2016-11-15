Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221009
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- June 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Debbie K. Horton
P.o. Box 39261Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Debbie K. Horton, Esq.
P.O. Box 39261
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Geraldean Jones
1257 E. 134th St.E Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Saturday, June 18, 2016
Text2016 EST 221009—Estate of Geraldean Jones. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. K. Horton, atty.
