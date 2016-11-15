Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221011
- Filing Code
- LSG
Plaintiff
Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Road, Suite 130Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
Mary Ann Witkowski
Arden Courts, 171 N. Cleveland Massillon RoadAkron OH 44333
Text2016 ADV 221011—Joseph P. McCafferty vs Mary Ann Witkowski. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
