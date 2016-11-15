Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221011
Filing Code
LSG

Plaintiff

Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Road, Suite 130
Westlake OH 44145
Plaintiff's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

Mary Ann Witkowski
Arden Courts, 171 N. Cleveland Massillon Road
Akron OH 44333

Text

2016 ADV 221011—Joseph P. McCafferty vs Mary Ann Witkowski. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
