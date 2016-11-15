Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221012
Date Died
October 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sophie Senko
7260 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Decedent

Lawrence E. Senko
7313 Glenn Oval Drive
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Fiduciary

Sophie Senko
7260 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129
Fiduciary's Attorney
Paul Jerome Stano
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130

Surviving Spouse

Sophie Senko
7260 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Text

2016 EST 221012—Estate of Lawrence E. Senko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 