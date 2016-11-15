Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221012
- Date Died
- October 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sophie Senko
7260 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Stano Law Firm
6650 Pearl Road
Cleveland OH 44130
Decedent
Lawrence E. Senko
7313 Glenn Oval DriveParma OH 44130
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Surviving Spouse
Text2016 EST 221012—Estate of Lawrence E. Senko. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. J. Stano, atty.
