Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221013
- Date Died
- July 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Karen A. Donnelly
30208 Crestview Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Decedent
James E. Donnelly
30208 Crestview Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Friday, July 8, 2016
Text2016 EST 221013—Estate of James E. Donnelly Sr. Will admitted to probate. C. A. Johnson, atty.
