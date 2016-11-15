Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221014
- Date Died
- August 22, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 6, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Amy L. Papesh
6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 200Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Carol Simpson
5332 Dolloff RoadCleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016
Text2016 EST 221014—Estate of Carol Simpson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
