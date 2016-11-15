Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221014
Date Died
August 22, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Amy L. Papesh
6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 200
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Carol Simpson
5332 Dolloff Road
Cleveland OH 44127

Date Died :Monday, August 22, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221014—Estate of Carol Simpson. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 