Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221015
Date Died
July 9, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

George Tachuk
605 Bradley Rd.
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016

Applicant

Karen A. Donnelly
30208 Crestview Dr.
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher Alan Johnson
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638

Text

2016 EST 221015—Estate of George Tachuk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
