Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221015
- Date Died
- July 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
George Tachuk
605 Bradley Rd.Bay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016
Applicant
Karen A. Donnelly
30208 Crestview Dr.Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Christopher A. Johnson Attorney at Law
24600 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145-5638
Text2016 EST 221015—Estate of George Tachuk. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. A. Johnson, atty.
