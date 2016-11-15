Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221018
Date Died
August 2, 2015
Filing Code
COTWOA

Applicant

Amy L. Papesh
6110 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Decedent

Harley Mccoy
5332 Dolloff Road
Cleveland OH 44127

Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2015

Text

2016 EST 221018—Estate of Harley McCoy. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
