Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221018
- Date Died
- August 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Applicant
Amy L. Papesh
6110 Parkland Blvd.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Decedent
Harley Mccoy
5332 Dolloff RoadCleveland OH 44127
Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2015
Text2016 EST 221018—Estate of Harley McCoy. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
