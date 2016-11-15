Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221020
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Joseph J. Kuruc
14277 State Road, Royalton WoodsNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016
Applicant
Kenneth Kuaruc
5600 River Styx RoadMedina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2016 EST 221020—Estate of Joseph J. Kuruc. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
