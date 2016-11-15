Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221020
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Joseph J. Kuruc
14277 State Road, Royalton Woods
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Sunday, October 2, 2016

Applicant

Kenneth Kuaruc
5600 River Styx Road
Medina OH 44256
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 221020—Estate of Joseph J. Kuruc. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. A. L. Papesh, atty.
