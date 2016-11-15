Date Filed Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221023 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died October 25, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221023—Estate of Beverly Ann Johnson Martin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. L. Winston, atty.