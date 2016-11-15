Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221023
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 25, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Douglas L. Winston
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Leon Winston
Berger & Zavesky Co., LPA
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Beverly Ann Johnson Matrin
859 Mckinley Ave.
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 221023—Estate of Beverly Ann Johnson Martin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. L. Winston, atty.
