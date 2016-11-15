Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221023
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Douglas L. Winston
Applicant's Attorney
Berger & Zavesky Co., LPA
614 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Beverly Ann Johnson Matrin
859 Mckinley Ave.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Tuesday, October 25, 2016
Text2016 EST 221023—Estate of Beverly Ann Johnson Martin. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. L. Winston, atty.
