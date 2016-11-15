Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221024
- Date Died
- October 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Lore Ellen Kawasaki
18090 Pearl Road, Apt. 218Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant
Edwin P. Kawasaki
18090 Pearl Road, Apt. 218Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2016 EST 221024—Estate of Lore Ellen Kawasaki. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
