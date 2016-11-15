Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221024
Date Died
October 6, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Lore Ellen Kawasaki
18090 Pearl Road, Apt. 218
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Thursday, October 6, 2016

Applicant

Edwin P. Kawasaki
18090 Pearl Road, Apt. 218
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Laura Ann Balzano
Laura A. Balzano Law Offices LLC
8927 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2016 EST 221024—Estate of Lore Ellen Kawasaki. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. L. A. Balzano, atty.
