Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221027
- Date Died
- October 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gloria R. Jaffe
1485 Middleton RoadCleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Lena Zak
16333 Chagrin Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 221027—Estate of Lena Zak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.