Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221027
Date Died
October 13, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gloria R. Jaffe
1485 Middleton Road
Cleveland OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
John Talbot Young Jr.
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth St., Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Lena Zak
16333 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Thursday, October 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221027—Estate of Lena Zak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. T. Young, Jr., atty.
