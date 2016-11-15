Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221029
Date Died
March 12, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 17, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Beatrice A. Vitkovics
4103 Sheraton Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Saturday, March 12, 2016

Applicant

Janice M. Schifoko
9100 Sapphire Ct
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221029—Estate of Beatrice A. Vitkovics. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
