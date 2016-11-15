Probate
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- 2016EST221029
- March 12, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGJan 17, 2017 10:15 AM
- WRL
Decedent
Beatrice A. Vitkovics
4103 Sheraton DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died: Saturday, March 12, 2016
Applicant
Janice M. Schifoko
9100 Sapphire CtParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221029—Estate of Beatrice A. Vitkovics. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jan. 17, 2017 at 10:15 a.m. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
