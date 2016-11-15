Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221032
- Date Died
- September 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Mary Ellen Branson
5120 Shiraz LaneFayetteville NY 13066
Applicant's Attorney
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Grace Kollar
6155 Christman DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, September 17, 2016
Text2016 EST 221032—Estate of Grace Kollar. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
