Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221032
Date Died
September 17, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Mary Ellen Branson
5120 Shiraz Lane
Fayetteville NY 13066
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Norman Musial
Musial & Musial Co., LPA
28885 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Grace Kollar
6155 Christman Drive
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, September 17, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221032—Estate of Grace Kollar. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. N. Musial, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 