Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221033
- Date Died
- October 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dolores Pauline Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307Bratenahl OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Geraldine A. Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307Bratenahl OH 44108
Date Died :Friday, October 7, 2016
Fiduciary
Dolores Pauline Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307Bratenahl OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221033—Estate of Geraldine A. Bastaich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
