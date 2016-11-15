Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221033
Date Died
October 7, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Dolores Pauline Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307
Bratenahl OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Geraldine A. Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307
Bratenahl OH 44108

Fiduciary

Dolores Pauline Bastaich
1 Bratenahl Place #1307
Bratenahl OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221033—Estate of Geraldine A. Bastaich. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
