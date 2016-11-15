Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221037
Date Died
October 29, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Carl W. Townsend
4519 Alpha Ave.
Newburgh Heights OH 44105

Date Died :Saturday, October 29, 2016

Applicant

Carol A. Townsend
4519 Alpha Avenue
Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Alan Kaiser
Mark A Kaiser
PO Box 632
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2016 EST 221037—Estate of Carl W. Townsend. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Kaiser, atty.
