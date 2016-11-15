Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, November 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221037
- Date Died
- October 29, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Carl W. Townsend
4519 Alpha Ave.Newburgh Heights OH 44105
Date Died :Saturday, October 29, 2016
Applicant
Carol A. Townsend
4519 Alpha AvenueNewburgh Heights OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Mark A Kaiser
PO Box 632
Painesville OH 44077
Text2016 EST 221037—Estate of Carl W. Townsend. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. A. Kaiser, atty.
About your information and the public record.