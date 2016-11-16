Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221038
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth B. Srail
25161 Fawn DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Raymond C. Srail
5212 Woodrow AvenueParma OH 44134
Text2016 EST 221038—Estate of Raymond C. Srail. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
