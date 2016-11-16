Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221039
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Kenneth A. Andrews
13858 Glenbrook Dr.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016

Applicant

Kathleen A. Andrews
13858 Glenbrook Dr.
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
George Emmanuel Loucas
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221039—Estate of Kenneth A. Andrews. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. G. E. Loucas, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 