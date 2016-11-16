Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221039
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Kenneth A. Andrews
13858 Glenbrook Dr.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Applicant
Kathleen A. Andrews
13858 Glenbrook Dr.Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
George E. Loucas Co., L.P.A.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221039—Estate of Kenneth A. Andrews. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. G. E. Loucas, atty.
