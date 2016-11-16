Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221040
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Marjorie Danforth Stafford
1405 Echo GlenGates Mills OH 44040
Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Applicant
James B. Stafford
1350 Echo GlenGates Mills OH 44040
Applicant's Attorney
Bruce P. Bogart
675 Northfield Road
Bedford OH 44146
Text2016 EST 221040—Estate of Marjorie Danforth Stafford. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. P. Bogart, atty.
