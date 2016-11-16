Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221041
Date Died
November 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

James F. Sargent
1306 West Lawrence Road
Phoenix AZ 85013
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Michael Percio
Joseph M. Percio
19111 Detroit Road
Rocky River OH 44116-1740

Decedent

Arthur F. Sargent
24497 Barrett Road
Olmsted Township OH 44138

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2016 EST 221041—Estate of Arthur F. Sargent. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Percio, atty.
