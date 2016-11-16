Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221042
- Date Died
- April 8, 2008
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Bennie Stevens
12105 Revere Ave.Cleveland OH 44105
Date Died :Tuesday, April 8, 2008
Applicant
Annie Stevens
3305 Cedarbrook RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221042—Estate of Bennie Stevens. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
