Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221042
Date Died
April 8, 2008
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Bennie Stevens
12105 Revere Ave.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Annie Stevens
3305 Cedarbrook Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118-5500
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221042—Estate of Bennie Stevens. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
