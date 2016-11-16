Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221044
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$385,000.00
Date Died
August 13, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Beth A. Thome
6600 Buck Creek Road
Maumee OH 43537
Applicant's Attorney
James Robert Eder
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Jean L. Rowley
15435 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 221044—Estate of Jean L. Rowley. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $385,000.00. J. R. Eder, atty.
