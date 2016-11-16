Date Filed Wednesday, November 16, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221044 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $385,000.00 Date Died August 13, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 221044—Estate of Jean L. Rowley. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $385,000.00. J. R. Eder, atty.