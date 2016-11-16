Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221044
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $385,000.00
- Date Died
- August 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Beth A. Thome
6600 Buck Creek RoadMaumee OH 43537
Applicant's Attorney
Eder & Associates Co., LPA
8748 Brecksville Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Jean L. Rowley
15435 Bagley RoadMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Saturday, August 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 221044—Estate of Jean L. Rowley. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $385,000.00. J. R. Eder, atty.
