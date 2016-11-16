Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221045
Date Died
October 1, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Lynne Solomon
8251 Pine Creek Ct
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence Richard Hupertz
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Decedent

Shirley A. Blau
2200 Milton Road, 305
University Heights OH 44118

Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221045—Estate of Shirley A. Blau. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
