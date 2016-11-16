Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221045
- Date Died
- October 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Lynne Solomon
8251 Pine Creek CtChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Lawrence R. Hupertz, Attorney at Law
30050 Chagrin Blvd., Ste. 100
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Decedent
Shirley A. Blau
2200 Milton Road, 305University Heights OH 44118
Date Died :Saturday, October 1, 2016
Text2016 EST 221045—Estate of Shirley A. Blau. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. R. Hupertz, atty.
