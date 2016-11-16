Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, November 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221049
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael A. Gleason
45 Hastings LaneChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
David M. Gleason
2873 Chatham AvenuePepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Fiduciary
Michael A. Gleason
45 Hastings LaneChagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221049—Estate of David M. Gleason. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
