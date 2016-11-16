Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221049
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael A. Gleason
45 Hastings Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

David M. Gleason
2873 Chatham Avenue
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Fiduciary

Michael A. Gleason
45 Hastings Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Bernard LeRoy Karr
McDonald Hopkins LLC
Suite 2100
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221049—Estate of David M. Gleason. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. L. Karr, atty.
